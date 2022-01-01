Go
Toast

Momi Nonmi

A modern izakaya, Momi Nonmi will incorporate globally sourced sashimi, gluten free tempura and Hawaiian inspired cuisine throughout its menu. Our beverage program focuses mainly on sake, with select cocktails and chef's favorite Japanese whisky.

TAPAS

1128 Cambridge St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (307 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1128 Cambridge St.

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Republik

No reviews yet

Welcome to The New Republik!

Drifters Tale

No reviews yet

Proudly serving up delicious flavors from around the globe!

Barismo 364

No reviews yet

Barismo is a local coffee roaster that has dedicated years to sourcing the freshest quality coffee. We work tirelessly to foster transparent and sustainable direct trade relationships with the top growers, exporters, and importers in the world.

Trina's Starlite Lounge

No reviews yet

Specializing in High Life's, hugs, good times & hot dogs since 2009!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston