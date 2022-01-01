Momi Nonmi
A modern izakaya, Momi Nonmi will incorporate globally sourced sashimi, gluten free tempura and Hawaiian inspired cuisine throughout its menu. Our beverage program focuses mainly on sake, with select cocktails and chef's favorite Japanese whisky.
TAPAS
1128 Cambridge St. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1128 Cambridge St.
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
