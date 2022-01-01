Momiji
Momiji is a hand-crafted Japanese restaurant located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. We have a courtyard that's an oasis in the bustling neighborhood. Our menu features sushi, rolls, omakase and other traditional Japanese foods prepared from great Northwest ingredients.
SUSHI
1522 12th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1522 12th Ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bateau/Boat Bar
Bateau is a beef-centered French inspired American bistro. We offer a daily selection of unique steak cuts - butchered and dry aged in house. Come in and dine or carry out some of our classics to cook at home.
Poquitos Capitol Hill
Get Poquitos to-go! Most orders are ready 20 minutes after they are placed. Don't forget to add a Poquitos margarita to your order!
Light Sleeper
Come in and enjoy!
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
"Damn, that's a good sandwich."