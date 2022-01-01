Go
Toast

Momiji

Momiji is a hand-crafted Japanese restaurant located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. We have a courtyard that's an oasis in the bustling neighborhood. Our menu features sushi, rolls, omakase and other traditional Japanese foods prepared from great Northwest ingredients.

SUSHI

1522 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamachi Sushi$4.00
Yellowtail
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
Spider Roll$13.00
Blue crab tempura, snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber & tobiko
Seattle Roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
Maguro Sushi$4.00
Tuna
Sake Sushi$4.00
Salmon
California Roll$11.00
Snow Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumer, Tobiko, & Sesame Seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
Miso$3.00
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
Edamame$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1522 12th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bateau/Boat Bar

No reviews yet

Bateau is a beef-centered French inspired American bistro. We offer a daily selection of unique steak cuts - butchered and dry aged in house. Come in and dine or carry out some of our classics to cook at home.

Poquitos Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

Get Poquitos to-go! Most orders are ready 20 minutes after they are placed. Don't forget to add a Poquitos margarita to your order!

Light Sleeper

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

No reviews yet

"Damn, that's a good sandwich."

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston