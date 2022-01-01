Go
Toast
  • /
  • Louisville
  • /
  • Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

Come in and enjoy!

102 Bauer Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Slaw$2.65
French Fries$2.65
Hand cut french fries, fried to perfection and covered in our signature dry rub.
Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ 2 Sides$13.50
Pulled pork covered in our dry rub, smoked over locally sourced Hickory and served on a sandwich bun. Comes with two of our house made sides.
Wing$1.45
Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving.
Sweet Corn Bread$2.65
10 Wings$14.50
Mac & Cheese$2.65
10 Wings$14.50
Covered in our dry rub, smoked and flash fried before serving. Sauces come on the side.
Baked Beans$2.65
See full menu

Location

102 Bauer Ave

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simply Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Biscuit Belly

No reviews yet

Genuine Good Times and Damn Good Biscuits. We mix southern comfort food with unexpected flavors to make out of this world biscuit sandwiches.

Lotsa Pasta

No reviews yet

Grab one of our delicious subs, paninis, specialty sandwiches, soup of the day, pasta salads & more!

BurgerIM Louisville KY*

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston