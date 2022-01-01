Go
Momo Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

473 Kempsville Road, Suite 107

Popular Items

Steam MOMO (11 Pcs) + MK Fried Potato + Soda$10.99
MK Chicken Hot Wings$8.99
HOT WINGS MADE OUT OF HIMALAYAN HERBS AND SPICES
Chicken Noodle$9.99
Noodles Pan Fried With MK Style Marinated Chicken and Vegetables
Steam Momo$9.99
Steam Dumplings With Choice of Home-Made Sauce
Manchurian Momo$10.99
Fried Dumplings with Manchurian sauce.
MK Fried Potato$4.99
French Potato Fried and Seasoned With Himalayan Herbs and Spices
Kothey Momo$10.99
Pan Fried Dumplings With Choice Of Home-Made Sauce
Fried Momo$10.99
Fried Dumplings With Choice Of Home-Made Sauce
MK Chicken Over Rice With White Sauce$9.99
NY Style Chicken Over Rice
Chili Momo$10.99
Freid Dumplings Tossed in Home-Made Sauce With Vegetables
Location

Chesapeake VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
