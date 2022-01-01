Go
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante

PIZZA

7701 Pioneers Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (944 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni$17.00
DRY CURED PEPPERONI | MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | DRY OREGANO | PEPPERONCINI
Grape & Gorgonzola$9.00
MIXED GREENS & ARUGULA | CANDIED WALNUTS | RED GRAPES | GORGONZOLA CHEESE | WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Balsamic Chicken$18.00
GARLIC CHICKEN | ROMA TOMATO | MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | PEPPER & SEA SALT | BALSAMIC REDUCTION | BASIL
Cedar Salmon$25.00
8 OZ. FIRE-ROASTED SALMON ON CEDAR | SEASONAL SAUTÉED VEGETABLE | JASMINE RICE PILAF | LEMON | PARSLEY
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.00
SAN MARZANO MARINARA | THREE HOUSE-MADE MEATBALLS | PARMESAN | PARSLEY
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
FLASH-FRIED | AGRODOLCE | CRISP BACON | TOASTED PUMPKIN SEED
Bruschetta$9.00
BALSAMIC MARINATED DICED TOMATO | ROASTED GARLIC | GOAT CHEESE | BASIL | CROSTINI
Baked Lobster & Shrimp Macaroni$21.00
LOBSTER & SHRIMP | SEAFOOD CREAM SAUCE | BROCCOLI | MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | PARSLEY
Margherita$15.00
SAN MARZANO TOMATO PIZZA SAUCE | FRESH MOZZARELLA | SEA SALT | OLIVE OIL | BASIL
Garlic Cheese Bread$10.00
MOZZARELLA & PROVOLONE | ROASTED GARLIC PUREE | PARMESAN | MōMō ITALIAN SEASONING | PARSLEY | MARINARA
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7701 Pioneers Blvd

Lincoln NE

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

