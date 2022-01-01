Go
MOMOCHO

OPEN: 4pm-9pm monday - thursday | 4pm-10pm friday + saturday for dine in | daily happy hour | carryout service ... CLOSED: Sundays and Holidays

1835 Fulton Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2745 reviews)

Popular Items

CARNITAS TACOS$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE$8.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
POLLO TACO$15.00
oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$7.00
fried sprouts | coconut vinegar | chile spiced peanuts (vgn|gf)
CLASSIC LIME
MACHACA TACOS$15.00
coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)
GOAT CHEESE GUACAMOLE$9.00
tomato + chile poblano (v|gf)
BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"$16.50
rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo
CARNE ASADA$26.50
grilled + sliced butcher's steak | honey-chipotle mojo | papas bravas + black pepper pecorino | blistered shishitos | almond salsa macha (gf)
FLAUTAS$15.00
butternut squash + goat cheese | red chile + chocolate mole | fried brussels sprouts + spiced peanuts | hibiscus pickled onions (v)
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1835 Fulton Rd

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

