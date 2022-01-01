Go
Toast

Mom's Kitchen & Bar - Midtown

Comfort food, cocktails & shakes, plus all-day brunch served in a happening hot spot.

701 9th Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

701 9th Avenue

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mr Biggs Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Pie Company

No reviews yet

Dessert made from scratch, using only fresh, honest, pure ingredients mixed together by hand—never any artificial preservatives. Simply good & ready to eat

The Harrow New York

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Esco Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston