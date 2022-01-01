Go
Momsy's Cafe

Light cafe fare, home made baked goods, with a full coffee & espresso bar.

950 Green Bay Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caffe Latte LG$4.25
Large-20 oz. two shots espresso, steamed milk.
Totally Turkey$12.00
oven roasted turkey breast, spicy mayo, caramalized onion,
swiss, arugula, country
sourdough.
Tuna Melt$13.00
Albacore, cheddar, sweet pickle relish, tomato, served on wheat.
Banana Nut Muffin$3.50
Bowl of Soup 16oz$8.00
16 oz. call for selection.
Power Toast$13.00
Avacado, sunflower seeds, bacon, arugula, and red pepper mayo on country sourdough.
Cinnamon Muffin$3.50
Classic Chicken Wrap$10.00
shredded rotisserie chicken, celery, red onion, thyme,
touch of mayo, spinach wrap.
Chai Tea Latte MD$4.25
Medium-16 oz. chai tea & steamed milk.
Avocado Toast$11.00
sliced avacado, arugula, cherry tomatoes, white truffle oil drizzle,
toasted country sourdough.
Location

Winnetka IL

Winnetka IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
