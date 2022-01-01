Mon Ami Gabi
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
7239 Woodmont Ave • $$
Avg 4.1 (4404 reviews)
Popular Items
|Family Roasted Chicken
|$49.95
Baguette with Fresh Cream Butter, Caesar Salad with Grana Padano Cheese, Roasted Chicken from Bell and Evans Farms, Roasted Potatoes with Confit Garlic and Rosemary, Local Green Beans and Maple Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce.
|Family Steak Meal for 4 People
|$140.00
Baguette with Fresh Cream Butter, Caesar Salad with Grana Padano Cheese, Roasted Chicken from Bell and Evans Farms, Roasted Potatoes with Confit Garlic and Rosemary, Local Green Beans and Maple Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce. Serves 4 People
|Steamed Artichoke
|$13.95
Shaved vegetables, lemon-dijon vinaigrette.
|Wild Escargots De Bourgogne
|$14.95
Oven-roasted snails, garlic-herb butter.
|Bordelaise
|$32.95
(Caramelized onion, red wine sauce) Grain fed Midwest beef hand. Served with our signature hand-cut frites.
|Family Steak Meal for 2 People
|$70.00
Baguette with Fresh Cream Butter, Caesar Salad with Grana Padano Cheese, Prime Steak Classique with Maitre d'hotel butter, Roasted Potatoes with Confit Garlic and Rosemary, Local Green Beans and Maple Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel Sauce. Serves 2 people.
|Onion Soup Au Gratin
|$12.95
The french classic baked with gruyere cheese
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$14.95
Tomato sauce, warm herb garlic bread
|Au Poivre
|$32.95
(Brandy peppercorn sauce) Grain fed Midwest beef hand. Served with our signature hand-cut frites.
|BAGUETTE
|$2.95
Fresh Baked Baguette
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
7239 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda MD
