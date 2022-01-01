Mon Petit Cafe

Cozy, cute French bistro with an authentic French vibe. Crepes, Quiches, and Croque Monsieurs unique to New York City are what sets apart lunch at Mon Petit Café from other restaurants. Always on the menu are traditional French specialties such as Steak Au Poivre and Couscous Royal prepared by Chef Bernard Zamble.

Dinner is warmly candle-lit and romantic and provide the perfect atmosphere for any occasion. Highly liked by loyal customers after 31 years Mon Petit Café has become a landmark for French cuisine.



801 Lexington Ave • $$