Go
Toast

Mon Petit Cafe

Cozy, cute French bistro with an authentic French vibe. Crepes, Quiches, and Croque Monsieurs unique to New York City are what sets apart lunch at Mon Petit Café from other restaurants. Always on the menu are traditional French specialties such as Steak Au Poivre and Couscous Royal prepared by Chef Bernard Zamble.
Dinner is warmly candle-lit and romantic and provide the perfect atmosphere for any occasion. Highly liked by loyal customers after 31 years Mon Petit Café has become a landmark for French cuisine.

801 Lexington Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service

Location

801 Lexington Ave

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NAYA Mezze & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Serafina Osteria 58

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bar Room NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kotti Doner

No reviews yet

Welcome to a Taste of Berlin in the Big Apple.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston