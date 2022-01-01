Go
Toast

Mona Lisa Pasta

Homemade Italian specialties for you to prepare at home! Frozen Lasagna, Ravioli, Fresh Pasta, Sauces, Wine, Sandwiches and Pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

921 Preston Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (168 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Custom PIZZA$17.00
Traditional Crust with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella-Provolone cheese....Customize with selection of toppings
Egg Pasta$4.99
Fresh Pasta, Made in House, Cut to Order
Cooks in 2 minutes (1 lb. each)
-Spinach Salad$6.99
Baby Spinach, Fresh Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pine Nuts & House Dressing
DiVinci Sandwich$7.99
Genoa Salami, Soppresatta, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato on Seeded Baguette
-Fresh Mozzarella Salad$6.99
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with House Dressing
Muffaletta Sandwich$7.99
Smoked Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Muffaletta Olive Salad, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato of Ciabatta Roll
La Giaconda Sandwich$7.99
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Sun-dried Tomato Pesto on Rosemary Focaccia
SM Custom Pizza$9.00
Traditional Crust with Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella-Provolone cheese....Customize with selection of toppings
LG Cheese PIZZA$17.00
Classic Marinara sauce w/ Mozzarella-Provolone blend and house herbs
-House Salad$5.99
Mixed Greens with Fresh Tomato, Feta Cheese and House Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

921 Preston Ave

Charlottesville VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kardinal Hall

No reviews yet

Modern, Alpine-inspired Beer Hall and Garden with craft beer, cider and wine from around the world on 28 taps, and an additional 35 cans and bottles. Our bar also boasts creative, delicious cocktails and a curated wine list featuring European, natural and local selections . In our kitchen, we focus on sourcing the best local, seasonal, organic, natural ingredients and products. This all is done in an effort to support our local community and offer the freshest, healthiest and best tasting food to our guests. Prost!

Starr Hill Downtown

No reviews yet

Starr Hill Downtown taproom located inside The Dairy Market

Dino's Wood Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken

No reviews yet

WE ARE NOW OPEN FOR PICKUP!

Angelic's Kitchen Soul Food Eatery

No reviews yet

A Soul-Food Eatery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston