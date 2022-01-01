Go
Monaco's Pizzeria & Restaurant

Family recipes from our table to yours!

414 Jerusalem ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar salad$10.25
Parm Hero$13.00
Garlic Knots (6)$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
Regular Sicilian (large)$19.25
Two large Neapolitan pies with free 2 liter beverage$35.00
Neapolitan (large)$18.25
Neapolitan (personal)$12.25
Grandma Slice$3.40
Sicilian Slice$3.00

Location

Hicksville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
