MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

MonAlyssa Restaurant and Pizzeria has been owned and operated by the Alvarez family since 2007. Chef Santos Alvarez, the patriarch of the Alvarez family, has been cooking professionally for more than thirty years.

He cooked at various restaurants in Chicago and New York before moving in 1983 to New Jersey.

Chef Santos’ dream of owning his own restaurant became a reality in 2007 when one of the establishments where he had previously worked for almost twenty years was offered for sale. The name of the restaurant, has an interesting origin. In Italian the word mona means madam while in Spanish it means doll. Alyssa is the name of one of Alicia and Santos’ granddaughters.

The restaurant has casual atmosphere, is known for Chef Santos’ white Pasta E Faggioli. Pizzas, subs, and wraps are available as well as pasta, chicken, veal, seafood, steak, and lamb. Every entrée is cooked to order and dietary restrictions are catered to.



WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1635 Bay Ave • $$