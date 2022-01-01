Go
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

MonAlyssa Restaurant and Pizzeria has been owned and operated by the Alvarez family since 2007. Chef Santos Alvarez, the patriarch of the Alvarez family, has been cooking professionally for more than thirty years.
He cooked at various restaurants in Chicago and New York before moving in 1983 to New Jersey.
Chef Santos’ dream of owning his own restaurant became a reality in 2007 when one of the establishments where he had previously worked for almost twenty years was offered for sale. The name of the restaurant, has an interesting origin. In Italian the word mona means madam while in Spanish it means doll. Alyssa is the name of one of Alicia and Santos’ granddaughters.
The restaurant has casual atmosphere, is known for Chef Santos’ white Pasta E Faggioli. Pizzas, subs, and wraps are available as well as pasta, chicken, veal, seafood, steak, and lamb. Every entrée is cooked to order and dietary restrictions are catered to.

Popular Items

Insalata Ceasar$6.00
Romaine Lettuce mixed with caesar dressing, croutons, & parmesan cheese.
Insalata Mela$9.00
Sliced Granny smith apples, raisins, walnuts, & feta cheese over Mixed Greens
Chicken Francaise$17.00
Large Pizza$14.00
18"
Greek Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, & kalamata olives. tossed with olive oil & red vinegar.
Side Meatballs$5.00
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$5.00
16" Bread with our Homemade Garlic Butter and topped with mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parmigian$19.00
App Artichoke Hearts$10.00
Artichoke Hearts egg dipped and sautéed in a Lemon & White wine Sauce
Garlic Knots
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1635 Bay Ave

Point Pleasant NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
