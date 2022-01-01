Go
Toast

Monarca

Come in and enjoy!

268 S STATE ST STE 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$2.00
Birria Tacos$14.00
Enchiladas Suiza$14.00
Tijuana Ceasar$10.00
Quesadilla Tinga Chicken$12.00
Elote$9.00
Monarca salad$10.00
Combo Rice & Bean$3.00
Birria Quesadilla$14.00
Churros$5.00
See full menu

Location

268 S STATE ST STE 110

SALT LAKE CITY UT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alibi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pago - Main Street

No reviews yet

Seasonal New American Cuisine on Main Street.

INTERNATIONAL BAR

No reviews yet

A laid back place to enjoy a fine beverage with great company.

The Exchange by Twist

No reviews yet

Welcome to the newest,hottest nightclub in Salt Lake City!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston