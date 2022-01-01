Go
Toast

Monarca's Ice Cream

Come in and enjoy!

321 North Grand Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burrito meat$8.99
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, Mexican cream and mozzarella cheese.
rice/ arroz$2.00
Mexican rice
Mangonada-Lemon$5.00
Lemon sorbet with pieces of mango, chamoy, tajin and tamarindo stick.
Combo Tacos$10.99
3 tacos, rice, beans and salsa.
Quesadilla meat$7.50
Flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, your choice of meat with a side of lettuce, tomates and sour cream.
Quesabirria$10.50
3 quesabirrias with consome (broth meat with onion and cilantro).
Corn in a Cup$3.00
Mangonada Og$5.00
Mango sorbet with pieces of mango, chamoy, tajin and tamarindo stick
Tamales$1.75
Tacos$2.99
Your choice of either a corn tortilla taco with your meat choice, onion, cilantro and salsa. Or an American twist on a family favorite with meat choice, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and Salsa
See full menu

Location

321 North Grand Street

Schoolcraft MI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Chip Food Truck

No reviews yet

West Michigan's traveling food truck. Typically in downtown locations like Rosa Parks Circle, City and County parks, and street side in the downtown core. Visit our website for public event schedule and private engagement opportunities. www.bluechipfoodtruck.com

Aroy Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Fresh Thai Food!

Which Wich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

JBBDco Cafeteria

No reviews yet

.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston