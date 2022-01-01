Go
Toast

Monarch

Come in and enjoy!

2298 Auburn Road

No reviews yet

Location

2298 Auburn Road

Shelby Township MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kayjay's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

National Coney Island

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PappaRoti - Rochester Hills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best buns and coffee in town!

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston