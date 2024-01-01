Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Moncks Corner

Moncks Corner restaurants
Moncks Corner restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Tail Race Tavern

418 Barony St, Moncks Corner

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Basket$11.00
Served with fries & a dipping sauce of your choice
More about Tail Race Tavern
DIG 17a

3419 S Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP BASKET$13.99
hand breaded and fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, & cocktail sauce
More about DIG 17a

