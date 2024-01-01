Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp basket in
Moncks Corner
/
Moncks Corner
/
Shrimp Basket
Moncks Corner restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Tail Race Tavern
418 Barony St, Moncks Corner
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket
$11.00
Served with fries & a dipping sauce of your choice
More about Tail Race Tavern
DIG 17a
3419 S Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner
No reviews yet
SHRIMP BASKET
$13.99
hand breaded and fried shrimp served with fries, coleslaw, & cocktail sauce
More about DIG 17a
Browse other tasty dishes in Moncks Corner
Grilled Chicken
Mac And Cheese
Sliders
Crab Rolls
Teriyaki Chicken
Quesadillas
Scallops
Chicken Teriyaki
More near Moncks Corner to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.5
(87 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(13 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(542 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1510 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(427 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1976 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston