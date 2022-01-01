Go
Mondello Ristorante Italiano

Mondello Italian Restaurant is a hidden restaurant bistro gem in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, offering some of the best, most authentic Italian in Seattle.

2425 33rd Avenue West

Popular Items

Squid Ink Spaghetti al Gamberoni$24.00
Homemade squid ink spaghetti served with 5 jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, white wine, fresh tomato sauce, and chili flakes.
Kid Lasagna$10.00
Kid-sized Lasagna alla Bolognese.
Kid Spaghetti Marinara$10.00
Kid-sized spaghetti with fresh marinara sauce topped with a sprinkling of Parmigiano cheese.
Cannolo Siciliano$10.00
Tartufo Cioccolato$9.00
Lasagna$19.00
Homemade pasta sheets layered with black angus meat, tomato sauce, bechamel, and Parmigiano.
Bread Basket and Olive Oil$2.00
Our homemade bread with herbed olive oil
Fettuccine con Salsiccia$20.00
Handmade Italian sausage braised in tomato sauce and topped with ricotta cheese.
Spaghetti alla Bolognese$19.00
Beef ragu, sweet peas, and grated Parmigiano cheese over homemade spaghetti.
Gnocchi al Gorgonzola$20.00
Homemade ricotta gnocchi tossed in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce, topped with a sprinkle of Parmigiano and walnuts.
Location

2425 33rd Avenue West

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
