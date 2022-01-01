Mondello Ristorante Italiano
Mondello Italian Restaurant is a hidden restaurant bistro gem in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, offering some of the best, most authentic Italian in Seattle.
2425 33rd Avenue West
Popular Items
Location
2425 33rd Avenue West
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pink Salt
Come experience the unique and varied cuisine of Peru, a fusion of many cultures and traditions including Incan, Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, and African. Our lounge offers traditional Pisco Sour alongside many other refreshing cocktails all while sitting in the glow of our pink salt wall.
Red Mill Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
The Old Stove Ship Canal
Brewery and Taproom
Marine Hardware
Come in and enjoy!