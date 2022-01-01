Go
Toast

Mondo Wood Fired Pizza - Brooklyn

Kosher Wood Fired Pizza and Italian cuisine restaurant!

509 Avenue P

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

509 Avenue P

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Grill Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pints N Pies

No reviews yet

🍦Delicous homemade dairy-free ice cream sold in pints, pies, cakes & logs in a variety of delicious flavors!
⭐️Star-K kosher & yoshon
🍨We cater, too!

Aksaray Turkish Cafe & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come enjoy out various homemade specials, gyro platters, kebabs, and authentic Turkish desserts
A family establishment since 1998
Open 24/7

Munch Street Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston