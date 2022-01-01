Go
Monello/Constantine

A modern expression of contemporary Italion fare

1115 2ND AVE S

Popular Items

Crepe Cake$12.00
with caramel mascarpone and oats
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
with preserved truffle and parmesan mousse
Agnolotti$25.00
with Calabrian sausage, taleggio, cauliflower and lemon yogurt
Arancini$10.00
with taleggio and Harissa aioli
Constantine Gimlet$15.00
Constantine's famous Gimlet includes fresh lime cordial, hibiscus, acai, and dehydrated lime for garnish. Just add gin!
Seasonal Vegetables$9.00
with bagna cauda and dill
Focaccia$4.00
with whipped butter
Almond Brown Butter Cake$11.00
with apples and streusel
Location

1115 2ND AVE S

MINNEAPOLIS MN

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

