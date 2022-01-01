Go
Toast

Monello

Casual-chic Milanese eatery, house of the cheesewheel pasta & Italian happy hour

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON

750 W Fir St, suite 102b • $$

Avg 4 (3044 reviews)

Popular Items

TAGLIATELLE
egg, semolina flour, hand cut fettuccine
Piadina Tartufo$16.00
mushrooms, arugola, mozzarella, truffle aioli
Spaghetti Nero$25.00
brass-die black squid-ink spaghetti, lobster bisque sauce with octopus
Spaghetti Zafferano$25.00
brass-die saffron spaghetti, shrimp, lemon zest, prosecco cream sauce
Pane$4.00
homemade brea, EVOO & herbs dip
PENNE
die-pressed, egg, semolina flour, tube shaped
COKE$3.00
Caesar Monello$14.00
romaine, caesar dressing, herb croutons, raspadira
Lasagna Monello$25.00
layered pasta, grandma’s style beef ragú, besciamella, mozzarella, parmigiano
SPAGHETTI
egg, semolina flour, die-pressed
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

750 W Fir St, suite 102b

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

