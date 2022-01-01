Moneta restaurants you'll love

Moneta restaurants
Moneta's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Moneta restaurants

Mango's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200, Moneta

Avg 4.1 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.25
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with choice of Cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side.
Mahi Tacos$15.00
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Blackened Mahi- Mahi, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.
Extra Dressings and Sauces$0.50
More about Mango's Bar & Grill
Napoli by the Lake image

SEAFOOD

Napoli by the Lake

773 Ashemeade Rd, Moneta

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Napoli by the Lake
Lago Pizza - Moneta image

 

Lago Pizza - Moneta

14807 Moneta Rd, Moneta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Lago Pizza - Moneta
