Crab cakes in Moneta

Jakes Place - 1041 Harbour Inn Ln
1041 Harbour Inn Ln, Moneta
|Crab Cakes
|$31.99
twin 3oz crab cakes w/ spicy aioli
More about Mango's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200, Moneta
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$19.00
A jumbo lump crab cake served with Remoulade sauce
|Crab Cake BLT
|$21.50
Lump Crab Cake served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
& Remoulade Sauce and Pickle Spear
|Crab Cake Entree
|$36.00
2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with Remoulade Sauce, and choice of two sides.