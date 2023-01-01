Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Moneta

Moneta restaurants
Moneta restaurants that serve crab cakes

Jakes Place - 1041 Harbour Inn Ln

1041 Harbour Inn Ln, Moneta

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$31.99
twin 3oz crab cakes w/ spicy aioli
SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200, Moneta

Avg 4.1 (1593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Appetizer$19.00
A jumbo lump crab cake served with Remoulade sauce
Crab Cake BLT$21.50
Lump Crab Cake served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
& Remoulade Sauce and Pickle Spear
Crab Cake Entree$36.00
2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with Remoulade Sauce, and choice of two sides.
