Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Moneta

Go
Moneta restaurants
Toast

Moneta restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Jakes Place - 1041 Harbour Inn Ln

1041 Harbour Inn Ln, Moneta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.99
tortillas filled w/ blackened shrimp, slaw, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos & spicy aioli
More about Jakes Place - 1041 Harbour Inn Ln
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mango's Bar & Grill

16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200, Moneta

Avg 4.1 (1593 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Panko Crusted Fried Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.
Mahi Tacos$15.00
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Blackened Mahi- Mahi, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.
More about Mango's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Moneta

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

French Fries

Mahi Mahi

Shrimp Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Pizza

Cake

Map

More near Moneta to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Danville

No reviews yet

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston