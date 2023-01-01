Tacos in Moneta
Moneta restaurants that serve tacos
More about Jakes Place - 1041 Harbour Inn Ln
Jakes Place - 1041 Harbour Inn Ln
1041 Harbour Inn Ln, Moneta
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
tortillas filled w/ blackened shrimp, slaw, pickled red onion, pickled jalapenos & spicy aioli
More about Mango's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mango's Bar & Grill
16430 Booker T Washington Hwy,Ste 200, Moneta
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Panko Crusted Fried Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.
|Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Blackened Mahi- Mahi, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.