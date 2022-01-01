Grapes and Grains

No reviews yet

GG, as it is affectionately referred to in the neighborhood, is located in the heart of West Loop. Exposed brick, vintage chandeliers, chesterfield couches, and intimate lighting pay sexy homage to Old Chicago. The main floor boasts 2,500 square feet of gorgeous lounge space complete with a baby grand piano and sabrage room providing the most lively of atmospheres. Guests can reserve a live music experience on select evenings or learn the nuances of whiskeys and wines at one of our monthly masterclass events.

No dress code is required at GG. Just dress to impress, and pop your champagne in style. Be sure to pre-book your table to experience the most exclusive nights in town, surrounded by the best company.

Enjoy live music at GG Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM. Thursday night has no minimums and no live piano fee. Friday & Saturday night the piano fee is $10 per person.

