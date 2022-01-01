Mongers Market + Kitchen
Mongers Market + Kitchen is your family owned neighborhood fish market and kitchen. We are part market. Part raw bar and kitchen. Our idea is simple. Offer the freshest seafood in town. For market fish please call 512-215-8972 for any inquiries.
4119 Guadalupe St.
4119 Guadalupe St.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
