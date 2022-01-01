Go
Toast

Mongers Market + Kitchen

Mongers Market + Kitchen is your family owned neighborhood fish market and kitchen. We are part market. Part raw bar and kitchen. Our idea is simple. Offer the freshest seafood in town. For market fish please call 512-215-8972 for any inquiries.

4119 Guadalupe St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish Dip$10.00
house smoked, pickled fresno chile, radish, celery green garnish
Seafood Chowder$10.00
yukon gold potatoes, mmk bacon
East Coast Oysters unshucked$2.75
L - Fish And Chips$21.00
cod, apple jalapeño slaw, wedge fries
Blue Crab Cake$13.00
smoked tomato aioli, chervil
KTO Side Brussels$6.00
roasted, lemon juice, parmesan
Poke bowl$18.00
ahi tuna, kukui nut, logo, avocado, pickled cucumbers, radish, togarashi
Fish And Chips$24.00
Peel & Eats (1/2 lb)$11.00
housemade cocktail sauce
L - Fish Tacos$18.00
3 tacos, chipotle crema, cabbage, cilantro, homemade corn tortilla
See full menu

Location

4119 Guadalupe St.

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Draught House

No reviews yet

Austin's oldest Brewpub serving a vast selection of House made and guest drinks. Nestled in the historic Rosedale neighborhood with a massive beer garden, you'll find yourself at home at Draught House.

Rudy's Country Store and BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Blenders & Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston