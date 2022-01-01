Go
Monica's Mercato

Monica's Mercato Est.1995 is home of the Best Italian Sub in the country! Stop by and try it for yourself. As the Mendoza Brothers say "If you are what you eat, only eat delicious."

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

130 Salem St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1842 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey BLT Sub$16.00
Italian Sub$18.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
Garlic Bread$1.50
Tuukka Special Sub$19.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.00
Italian Steak Tip Sub$20.00
Steak Tip Salad$18.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Cape Cod chips$1.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

130 Salem St

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
