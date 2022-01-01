Monica's Place
Come in and enjoy!
515 Sarpy Street
Location
515 Sarpy Street
Morrisonville IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Locals Restaurant
Sign up for our Rewards program
https://www.toasttab.com/locals-restaurant-pawnee/rewardsSignup
https://www.toasttab.com/locals-restaurant-pawnee/giftcards
The Coffee Can
Come in and enjoy!
Slauterhouse Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Whiskey Throttle Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!