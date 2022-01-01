Go
Monkey Business Cafe - Food Truck

Our lettuce is organically grown with our partnership with the Cal State Fullerton Arboretum and the UACRE Program to provide culinary, agriculture and nutrition to foster care youth. Monkey Business Cafe is a social enterprise of Hart Community Homes to provide workforce development services to foster care youth emancipating from the foster care system.

Location

301 E. Amerige Ave.

Fullerton CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

