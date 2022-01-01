Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton
Serving quality food while supporting locally sourced produce and the community
301 E Amerige Ave
Popular Items
Location
301 E Amerige Ave
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Let It Brie
Come in and enjoy!
Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS
It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!
Pour Company
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Fries Man Fullerton
Come in and enjoy!