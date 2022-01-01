Go
Toast

Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton

Serving quality food while supporting locally sourced produce and the community

301 E Amerige Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte$5.00
Traditional Breakfast$13.00
2 eggs your way with bacon or sausage, signature MBC breakfast potatoes, tater tots, hash brown or fruit. Served with toast, pancake or waffle.
Berries-n-Cream Waffles$12.00
2 Waffles, mixed berries, housemade whipped cream, lemon creme fraiche and powdered sugar.
BLT-A$11.00
Applewood smoked bacon slices, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayonnaise.
Breakfast Bowl$13.00
Tater tots topped with 2 eggs your way,shredded cheese, spinach,
mushroom, tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro, onion, sour cream,
avocado and a side of salsa.
So-Cal Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, hash browns, bacon and avocado, served with a side of housemade chiliquilles salsa.
Chilaquiles$14.00
Housemade chilaquiles salsa and tortilla chips, cotija cheese, cilantro,
sour cream, avocado, red onion and 2 eggs your way.
Monkey Melt$11.00
Albacore tuna salad with provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, tomato slices on a sourdough bread crusted with parmesan cheese.
Chorizo Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, chorizo, monterey jack, black beans
and sour cream. Served with chiliquilles salsa.
Turkey Club$11.00
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese and pesto aioli.
See full menu

Location

301 E Amerige Ave

Fullerton CA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Let It Brie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS

No reviews yet

It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!

Pour Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr. Fries Man Fullerton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston