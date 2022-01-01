Go
Toast

Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @monkeymonkeynola

SANDWICHES

4641 S Carrollton Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own$3.00
Create your own breakfast sandwich!
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Croissant$3.00
Lox$11.00
Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Pickled Onions, Tomato, and Capers on Bagel, Biscuit, or Croissant.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Prosciutto Heaven$7.00
Cream Cheese, Prosciutto, Honey and Goat Cheese. Served on Biscuit, Bagel, or Croissant.
16 oz Frappe$5.00
Iced Coffee
Cold brewed Costa Rica Viennese coffee with a touch of vanilla extract.
B.E.A.L.-T.$12.00
Bacon, Egg, Avocado, Lettuce and Tomato with cream cheese on a croissant, biscuit, or bagel.
24 oz Iced Coffee$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4641 S Carrollton Ave

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Domenica

No reviews yet

Pizza Domenica serves wood-fired pizza alongside a selection of antipasti, salad, desserts and craft drinks.

Mayhew Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Neyow's Creole Cafe

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Piece of Meat

No reviews yet

Piece of Meat is old world style butcher shop and restaurant. Sourcing high quality sustainably raised hormone and antibiotic free animals

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston