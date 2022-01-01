Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.
33 Hillman Road
Popular Items
Location
Baraboo WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
