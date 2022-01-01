Go
Monk's Bar and Grill

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

33 Hillman Road

Popular Items

Boneless Wings$11.99
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.39
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.
The Wing Thing$11.99
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
Classic Cheeseburger$11.29
Our 'Original' topped with a sliced of melted American cheese.
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
Cheese Curds - Full$10.99
A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.99
Chicken Tenders Basket$11.49
Four crispy chicken tenders served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Location

33 Hillman Road

Baraboo WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
