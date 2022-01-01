Go
Monk's Bar and Grill

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

1400 COMMERCE PLACE

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$11.29
Our 'Original' topped with a sliced of melted American cheese.
Santa Fe Wrap$12.29
All natural grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, avocado, lettuce, and spicy ranch all stuffed into a fresh tomato basil tortilla.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.39
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.
Cheese Curds - Full$10.99
A Wisconsin tradition! Delicious white cheddar cheese curds battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese$13.49
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Tot Bacon Mac & Cheese$14.49
Creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
Cobb Salad$13.49
Fresh greens topped with classic cobb ingredients: chopped bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg, heirloom tomatoes, avocado and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with grilled chicken and your choice of dressing.
Location

1400 COMMERCE PLACE

PLOVER WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

