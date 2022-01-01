Go
Monk's Bar and Grill

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR • $$

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$11.29
Our 'Original' topped with a sliced of melted American cheese.
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
Jalapeno Bacon Burger$12.69
This gourmet Monkburger is loaded with zip! Two strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled fresh jalapenos and drizzled with Monk’s own spicy ranch dressing.
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.99
The Wing Thing$11.99
We season, bake and fry to order! Enjoy our traditional or boneless wings plain or tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub with a side of ranch dressing.
Chicken Tender Wrap$12.29
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a fresh tomato basil tortilla, stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Santa Fe Wrap$12.29
All natural grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, black bean corn salsa, avocado, lettuce, and spicy ranch all stuffed into a fresh tomato basil tortilla.
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.39
Finished with two strips of crisp bacon and American cheese.
The Ultimate Clubhouse$12.69
Sliced turkey, ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo stacked between three thick slices of wheat berry bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2832 PRAIRIE LAKES DR

SUN PRAIRIE WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
