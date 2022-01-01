Go
Toast

Monk's Bar and Grill

Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.

220 Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Ultimate Clubhouse$12.69
Sliced turkey, ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo stacked between three thick slices of wheat berry bread.
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
Kids Chicken Nuggets$5.99
BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.29
A flour tortilla with grilled chicken strips, sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tri-colored tortilla strips and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.29
Chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Monk's French Dip$13.49
A toasted hoagie with a generous portion of shaved prime rib. Served with a side of au jus. Make it a deluxe! Add melty Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, grilled onion, peppers and mushrooms. - 1.99
Crispy Chicken Mac'n Cheese$13.49
White cheddar macaroni and cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and toasted panko breadcrumbs.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$12.69
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and spicy ranch dressing.
See full menu

Location

220 Broadway

Wisconsin Dells WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Asgard Axe & Tap

No reviews yet

Asgards offers ten spacious throwing lanes, plenty of space to feel comfortable and safe while throwing axes! 27 craft beers on tap, also a great selection of soft drinks! We now have a full menu with the best specialty pizzas around!

The Keg & The Patio

No reviews yet

Eat-Drink-Relax.

Latte Stone Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Nano brewery serving small shareable plates of Pacific Island cuisine using fresh ingredients. Tasting room style bar featuring in- house brews and craft beer from Wisconsin microbreweries, and wine from local and international family owned wineries.

Dells Distillery

No reviews yet

Working distillery with a 1920s Western theme, gourmet burgers & specialty tater tots.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston