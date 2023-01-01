Monmouth restaurants you'll love
The Sippery
169 Main St W, Monmouth
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.50
Our espresso drinks are made with Odolla espresso.
12 hot drinks = 2 shots
16 hot drinks = 3 shots
20 hot drinks = 4 shots
16 iced/ blended drinks = 2 shots
24 iced / blended drinks = 4 shots
|Lotus
|$5.00
Plant based energy drink, great with added flavor or cream!
|Bagel Sandwiches
|$0.00
Signature Bagel- cream cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, tomato & our 'everything but the bagel seasoning'
B.T.A- bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, pesto, & arugula
The Classic Chicken- grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, arugula, tomato, onion, mayo
The Italian Bagel- salami, provolone, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula, oil & vinegar, tomatoes & pickled red onions
Vegetarian Bagel- hummus, arugula, cucumber, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers & our peppered honey
Roast Beef and Cheddar Bagel- roast beef, provolone, cream cheese, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, honey mustard
Jack's Pub and Lotto - 423 Main Street East
423 Main Street East, Monmouth