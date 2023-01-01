Monmouth restaurants you'll love

Signature Bagel- cream cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, tomato & our 'everything but the bagel seasoning'

B.T.A- bacon, fresh avocado, tomato, pesto, & arugula

The Classic Chicken- grilled chicken, melted cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, arugula, tomato, onion, mayo

The Italian Bagel- salami, provolone, sun-dried tomato aioli, arugula, oil & vinegar, tomatoes & pickled red onions

Vegetarian Bagel- hummus, arugula, cucumber, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers & our peppered honey

Roast Beef and Cheddar Bagel- roast beef, provolone, cream cheese, roasted red peppers, roasted onions, honey mustard

