Ramen

Menya Noodle bar / Belmar

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

450 S Teller St

Lakewood, CO 80226

Menu

Carbonara

Carbonara Ramen
$13.50

Bulgogi

Item pic
Bulgogi Bowl
$16.50

Marinated sliced beef sautéed over steamed rice

Item pic
Bulgogi Bun 2 pc
$7.50

Thin marinated beef, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun

Salmon

Item pic
Avocado Boat/ Salmon
$9.25

Half avocado topped with salmon, bell pepper with shoyu classic sauce

Shumai

Item pic
Shumai
$7.25

3 pc. steamed shrimp dumplings

Fried Rice

Item pic
Fried Rice
$8.95

veggie fried rice

Item pic
Kimchi Fried Rice
$11.95

veggie fried rice with spicy pickled cabbage

Gyoza

Gyoza image
Gyoza
$7.25

Pan fried pork dumplings

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice
$10.95

Edamame

Item pic
Spicy Edamame
$8.25

Seasoned with garlic chili oil

Item pic
Edamame
$5.50

Seasoned with sea salt

Katsu

Item pic
Ebi Katsu
$7.25

3pc. panko breaded fried shrimp on skewer

Curry

Item pic
Curry Men
$13.95

Japanese thick curry with veggies and chicken over ramen

Item pic
Curry Bowl
$13.95

Chicken curry with carrots over rice

Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg roll
$6.25

Steamed Rice

Item pic
Steam White Rice
$2.25

More

Menya Special Poke image
Menya Special Poke
$15.50

Poke salmon, poke tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, cucumber, masago, crab meat over rice with shoyu classic sauce

Item pic
Poke Tuna Bowl
$13.95

Poke tuna, seaweed salad, avocado, crab meat over rice with shoyu classic sauce

Bibimbap
$15.50
Item pic
Udon
$13.95

Thick Japanese udon noodles, seaweed, kakiage & soft boiled half egg in soy broth

Shoyu Ramen
$14.95
Menya Special Men image
Menya Special Men
$14.50

Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach & scallions, half soft boiled egg in creamy pork broth over ramen

Spicy Chicken Men image
Spicy Chicken Men
$14.95

Spicy chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Item pic
Spicy Udon
$14.25

Thick Japanese udon noodles, spicy. chicken, seaweed, scallions & soft boiled half egg in soy broth

Item pic
Kim Chi Ramen
$14.95

Kimchi, Spicy chicken, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Chashu Men image
Chashu Men
$15.95

Extra Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions, soft boiled hand egg in creamy pork broth over ramen

Item pic
Tempura Udon
$15.95

Thick Japanese udon noodles, seaweed, scallions, soft boiled half egg in soy broth with shrimp tempura on the side

Yasai Men
$13.95

Veggies & Kale noodle in seaweed broth

Item pic
Yaki Soba
$14.50

Stir fried egg noodles with vegetables

1d14ef51-ea56-453e-ac56-b9f13db681fc image
Tantan Men
$15.50

Spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Niku Udon image
Niku Udon
$16.25

Thick Japanese udon noodles, sautéed beef, scallions & soft boiled half egg in soy broth

c4582b17-f99a-44c9-88a2-7773010ed58f image
Spicy Miso Men
$14.50

Chashu, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions & soft boiled half egg in spicy miso broth over ramen

Crab Croquette
$7.25
Item pic
Agedashi Tofu
$7.25

4pc. starch fried tofu in shoyu broth topped with fish flakes and dried seaweed

Pork Bun 2pc image
Pork Bun 2pc
$7.50

Braised pork belly, garlic, chips, scallions, topped with spicy mayo sauce and teriyaki sauce in steamed bun

Crispy Tuna
$12.95
pepsi
$2.95
Matcha milk tea
$3.25
Black milk tea
$3.25
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

450 S Teller St, Lakewood CO 80226

