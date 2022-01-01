Go
Toast

Mono Mono

Come in and enjoy the chicken!

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1550 Blake St • $

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Kimchi$3.00
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
Rice$3.00
Wings, SIGNATURE
Dumplings$9.00
Gochujang Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Kimchi FRIES$12.00
Fried Chicken BUN$5.00
Wings, CRISPY
Seasoned Fries$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1550 Blake St

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Denver Milk Market

No reviews yet

From celebrated Chef Frank Bonanno comes Denver Milk Market features 16 unique concepts housed inside one of the city’s most exciting new developments, Dairy Block. A unique concierge service allows diners to place an order online and pick it up at a dedicated counter. The service spans all venues—meaning you can order from all concepts and pickup with easy!

Rhein Haus & Wally's

No reviews yet

A Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats and 24 German and local drafts.
Rhein Haus is a two-story, 14,000 square-foot Bavarian-inspired restaurant with house made sausages, pretzels, and other authentic eats, 24 German and local drafts, Bavarian-inspired cocktail list, and four indoor bocce courts. Please visit our webpage at www.rheinhausdenver.com for additional details and reservation info!

Society Sports and Spirits

No reviews yet

The best place to watch your game!

Tivoli Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston