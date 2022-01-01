Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Monon Food Co

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

6420 Cornell Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Popular Items

Sriracha Bourbon BBQ Pork Mac$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac$12.00
Monon Apple Walnut$13.00
Smoked Gouda and Pork Belly Mac$12.00
Chicken Club Wrap$11.00
All American$10.00
Smoked BBQ Pork$11.00
1 Chicken Tacos$4.50
Street Style Taco$10.00
T's Chipotle Taco$10.00
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

6420 Cornell Ave, Indianapolis IN 46220

Directions

Monon Food Co

