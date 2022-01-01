Monoprize at Howell Lanes
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1002 US Highway 9
Howell, NJ 07731
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1002 US Highway 9, Howell NJ 07731
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Miss Saigon
Come in and enjoy!
Big City Bagels & Nathans Famous
Come in and enjoy!
618 Restaurant
Ranked #1 Restaurant in Freehold. Creative New American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails. Banquets and events for up to 250 guests.
Terrace Bagels & Cafe
Bagel store, Deli, & Cafe