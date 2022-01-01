Go
Monos Coffee Crafters

Providing an elevated coffee experience and serving ridiculously good coffee!

2209 Lexington Road

Avg 5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

PB & Banana Toastie$7.50
Fresh ground peanut butter on toasted local sourdough topped with fresh banana slices, hemp hearts and local honey.
Gluten Free Pop Tart$5.00
Local gluten-free homemade pop-tart by Copeland and Co Bakery.
This item is gluten free, but made in kitchen that makes other products with gluten.
Please note: if ordering online, our pop-tart flavors sell quickly and change regularly so all flavors may not be available at the time of pickup. You may choose any flavor we have in the shop when you arrive to pickup your order. Thank you for understanding.
Pop Tart$4.50
Local homemade pop-tart by Copeland and Co Bakery. Your choice of flavor.
Please note: if ordering online, our pop-tart flavors sell quickly and change regularly so all flavors may not be available at the time of pickup. You may choose any flavor we have in the shop when you arrive to pickup your order. Thank you for understanding.
Autumn Fig Toastie$7.50
Cream cheese, fig and honey jam, rosemary, sea salt and walnuts and nestled on our amazing sourdough bread!
Drip Coffee$3.00
Good old fashioned brewed coffee.
Your choice of light roast, medium roast, or decaf.
12 oz.
Cortado$3.50
Double shot of espresso cut with equal amount of steamed milk.
Pour Over$4.00
Hand-crafted pour over brewed coffee.
Choose from our current varieties.
12 oz.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Latte$4.50
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk.
Add a delicious flavor to sweeten it, or keep it plain.
12 oz hot or 16oz iced.
Location

2209 Lexington Road

Nicholasville KY

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
