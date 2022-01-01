Monos Coffee Crafters

Local gluten-free homemade pop-tart by Copeland and Co Bakery.

This item is gluten free, but made in kitchen that makes other products with gluten.

Please note: if ordering online, our pop-tart flavors sell quickly and change regularly so all flavors may not be available at the time of pickup. You may choose any flavor we have in the shop when you arrive to pickup your order. Thank you for understanding.

