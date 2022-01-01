Monos Coffee Crafters
Providing an elevated coffee experience and serving ridiculously good coffee!
2209 Lexington Road
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2209 Lexington Road
Nicholasville KY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mi Pequena Hacienda- Brannon Crossing
Come in and enjoy!
Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!
Great Bagel & Bakery
Let our team bring fresh-milled bagels, pastries, handcrafted sandwiches and salads to your next event. Weekly meetings, bridal and baby events, and everything in between, no event is too big or small - we do it all!
Great Bagel & Bakery
Boiled and baked bagels made with fresh milled organic flour. Made in house, every day all day! Delicious sandwiches, hand-crafted coffee and tea beverages, and much much more!