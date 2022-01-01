Monroe restaurants you'll love

Monroe restaurants
Toast
  Monroe

Must-try Monroe restaurants

The Smithy image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Smithy

171 Main Street, Monroe

Avg 4.6 (418 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CROCK Soup of the Day$7.00
RANCH
Demi-Striploin$36.00
Buffalo Bill's Steak House image

 

Buffalo Bill's Steak House

650 Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Served with Marinara Sauce.
6 Wings$6.99
Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
6 Boneless$6.99
"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar image

SALADS

Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar

650 Main St, Monroe

Avg 3.8 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Snack MacFrench Onion$9.99
Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Applewood Smoked Bacon. Topped with Bread Crumbs.
Snack MacPulled Pork$9.99
Slow Roasted Pork & Provolone Cheese. Topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce & Bread Crumbs.
MacBuffalo Chicken$16.99
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles & Celery Garnish.
Republic Kitchen and Bar image

TACOS

Republic Kitchen and Bar

262 Main St, Monroe

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Macky$15.00
angus beef - crispy fried mac n' cheese - cheddar cheese sauce - brioche - hand cut fries
Ultimate Nachos$12.00
corn tortilla - black bean - corn - mixed cheese
Black & Blue Burger$16.00
angus beef - crumbled blue cheese - caramelized onion - brioche - hand cut fries
Restaurant banner

 

Crown Pizza

140 Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$2.99
Large Plain Cheese$15.99
Small Plain Cheese$12.99
Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
