Monroe restaurants you'll love
Monroe's top cuisines
Must-try Monroe restaurants
More about The Smithy
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Smithy
171 Main Street, Monroe
|Popular items
|CROCK Soup of the Day
|$7.00
|RANCH
|Demi-Striploin
|$36.00
More about Buffalo Bill's Steak House
Buffalo Bill's Steak House
650 Main Street, Monroe
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.99
Served with Marinara Sauce.
|6 Wings
|$6.99
Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
|6 Boneless
|$6.99
"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
More about Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar
SALADS
Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar
650 Main St, Monroe
|Popular items
|Snack MacFrench Onion
|$9.99
Gruyere Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Applewood Smoked Bacon. Topped with Bread Crumbs.
|Snack MacPulled Pork
|$9.99
Slow Roasted Pork & Provolone Cheese. Topped with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce & Bread Crumbs.
|MacBuffalo Chicken
|$16.99
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles & Celery Garnish.
More about Republic Kitchen and Bar
TACOS
Republic Kitchen and Bar
262 Main St, Monroe
|Popular items
|Fried Macky
|$15.00
angus beef - crispy fried mac n' cheese - cheddar cheese sauce - brioche - hand cut fries
|Ultimate Nachos
|$12.00
corn tortilla - black bean - corn - mixed cheese
|Black & Blue Burger
|$16.00
angus beef - crumbled blue cheese - caramelized onion - brioche - hand cut fries