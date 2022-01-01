Monroe American restaurants you'll love

Monroe restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Monroe

Buffalo Bill's Steak House image

 

Buffalo Bill's Steak House

650 Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Served with Marinara Sauce.
6 Wings$6.99
Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
6 Boneless$6.99
"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar image

Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar

650 Main St, Monroe

Avg 3.8 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MacUSA$11.49
Traditional Mac&Cheese made with Cheddar, Topped with Bread Crumbs.
Snack MacDaddy$8.99
Ground Beef & Cheddar. Topped with Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, Sesame seeds ,Special sauce & Bread Crumbs
Snack MacBuffalo Chicken$9.99
Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles & Celery Garnish.
Republic Kitchen and Bar image

Republic Kitchen and Bar

262 Main St, Monroe

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black & Blue Burger$16.00
angus beef - crumbled blue cheese - caramelized onion - brioche - hand cut fries
Fried Macky$15.00
angus beef - crispy fried mac n' cheese - cheddar cheese sauce - brioche - hand cut fries
Chopped Salad$11.00
baby greens - apple - pecans - gorgonzola - carrots - corn - tomato - onion - bacon - maple balsamic vinaigrette
*if removing an item and replacing it with a different comparable item (ex: no gorgonzola, replace with feta), please indicate this in the message before adding to cart to avoid an additional charge.
