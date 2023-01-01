Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Monroe

Monroe restaurants
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken salad

Monroe Diner

568 Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Lettuce & tomato.
More about Monroe Diner
SALADS

Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar

650 Main St, Monroe

Avg 3.8 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
More about Macdaddy's Macaroni & Cheese Bar
