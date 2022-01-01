Chicken tenders in Monroe

Monroe restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Buffalo Bill's Steak House image

 

Buffalo Bill's Steak House

650 Main Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Chicken Tenders Fried & Served with Honey Mustard.
More about Buffalo Bill's Steak House
Republic Kitchen and Bar image

TACOS

Republic Kitchen and Bar

262 Main St, Monroe

Avg 4.4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken fingers$10.00
w/ hand-cut fries or mixed vegetables
More about Republic Kitchen and Bar
