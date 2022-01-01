Chicken tenders in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Chicken Tenders
Monroe restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Buffalo Bill's Steak House
650 Main Street, Monroe
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$8.99
Chicken Tenders Fried & Served with Honey Mustard.
More about Buffalo Bill's Steak House
TACOS
Republic Kitchen and Bar
262 Main St, Monroe
Avg 4.4
(319 reviews)
Chicken fingers
$10.00
w/ hand-cut fries or mixed vegetables
More about Republic Kitchen and Bar
More near Monroe to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Orange
Avg 3.4
(4 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
No reviews yet
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston