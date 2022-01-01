Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
French Onion Soup
Monroe restaurants that serve french onion soup
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Smithy
171 Main Street, Monroe
Avg 4.6
(418 reviews)
CROCK French Onion Soup
$7.00
More about The Smithy
TACOS
Republic Kitchen and Bar
262 Main St, Monroe
Avg 4.4
(319 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$8.00
ahi tuna - cilantro - mango - citrus - jalapeno - wonton
More about Republic Kitchen and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Monroe
Chicken Tenders
More near Monroe to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Shelton
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Orange
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(636 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston