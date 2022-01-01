Monroe restaurants you'll love
Monroe's top cuisines
Must-try Monroe restaurants
More about Campton Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Campton Restaurant
2660 GA HWY 11, Monroe
|Popular items
|10 oz Hamburger Steak
|$11.95
|Shrimp Basket (around 21)
|$9.49
|Thursday Special
More about Bistro South
Bistro South
416 S Broad St, Monroe
|Popular items
|The Bistro Burger
|$9.99
Our classic burger. Two Certified Hereford Beef Patties, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and House Made Dill Pickles. Served on a Luna Bakery Bun.
|The Bistro Club
|$8.49
Boar’s Head Tavern Ham and Boar’s Head OvenGold Turkey, with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese. Served on Luna Bakery Sourdough.
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber Tomato, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Blackened Chicken, and Croutons.
More about The Roe
The Roe
100 S Broad Street, Monroe
|Popular items
|Caymus Wine Night 1/2 Deposit
|$37.50
Deposit required to reserve spot....48 Hours advanced cancellation necessary for refund.
|Turkey
|$13.00
|HOT Roast Beef
|$13.00
More about LR BURGER
LR BURGER
202 E Spring Street, Monroe
|Popular items
|The Southpaw
|$9.89
Cajun Spiced, Blue Cheese, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
|BBQ Burger
|$9.99
cheddar, bbq sauce, bacon + fried onion
|The Sink
|$9.99
Egg, Fries, Jalapeno, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
More about Coffee Camper Company
Coffee Camper Company
101 N Broad St, Monroe
|Popular items
|Polar Bear
|Micah Bear
|Frozen Micah Bear
More about Silver Queen
Silver Queen
125 North Wayne Street, Monroe
More about STRANGE TACO BAR
STRANGE TACO BAR
127 N Lumpkin St, Monroe
More about Alana's kitchen
Alana's kitchen
1480 U.S. 78, Monroe