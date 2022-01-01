Monroe restaurants you'll love

Monroe restaurants
Toast
  • Monroe

Monroe's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Monroe restaurants

Campton Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Campton Restaurant

2660 GA HWY 11, Monroe

Avg 4 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 oz Hamburger Steak$11.95
Shrimp Basket (around 21)$9.49
Thursday Special
Banner pic

 

Bistro South

416 S Broad St, Monroe

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bistro Burger$9.99
Our classic burger. Two Certified Hereford Beef Patties, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and House Made Dill Pickles. Served on a Luna Bakery Bun.
The Bistro Club$8.49
Boar’s Head Tavern Ham and Boar’s Head OvenGold Turkey, with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese. Served on Luna Bakery Sourdough.
Blackened Chicken Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Red Onion, Cucumber Tomato, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Blackened Chicken, and Croutons.
The Roe image

 

The Roe

100 S Broad Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caymus Wine Night 1/2 Deposit$37.50
Deposit required to reserve spot....48 Hours advanced cancellation necessary for refund.
Turkey$13.00
HOT Roast Beef$13.00
LR BURGER image

 

LR BURGER

202 E Spring Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Southpaw$9.89
Cajun Spiced, Blue Cheese, Bacon + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
BBQ Burger$9.99
cheddar, bbq sauce, bacon + fried onion
The Sink$9.99
Egg, Fries, Jalapeno, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo + Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served on a whole wheat bun.
Coffee Camper Company image

 

Coffee Camper Company

101 N Broad St, Monroe

Avg 4.8 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Polar Bear
Micah Bear
Frozen Micah Bear
Restaurant banner

 

Bold Springs Coffee

203 bold springs Ave, Monroe

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Silver Queen

125 North Wayne Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

STRANGE TACO BAR

127 N Lumpkin St, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Alana's kitchen

1480 U.S. 78, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Monroe

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

