Chicken wraps in Monroe

Amici - Monroe - 132 East Church Street
132 East Church Street, Monroe
|SANDWICHES - GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.00
Diced Grilled Chicken, fresh Romaine, bacon and Feta cheese with our Caesar dressing. Served with flour or spinach wrap.
When Pigs Fly BBQ (Monroe) - 118 N Wayne St
118 N Wayne St, Monroe
|Pulled Chicken Mac Wrap
|$13.00
Pulled chicken and our homemade mac & cheese topped with BBQ sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Comes with 1 side. To - go plates come with 2 sauces. Additional BBQ sauce is .50 each.