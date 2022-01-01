Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Monroe

Monroe restaurants
Monroe restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Silver Queen

125 North Wayne Street, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$8.00
Served with a citrus crema for dipping.
More about Silver Queen
Banner pic

 

Bistro South

416 S Broad St, Monroe

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$1.99
More about Bistro South

