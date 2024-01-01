Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Green beans in
Monroe
/
Monroe
/
Green Beans
Monroe restaurants that serve green beans
SEAFOOD
Campton Restaurant
2670 State Hwy 11, Monroe
Avg 4
(82 reviews)
Green Beans
$3.49
More about Campton Restaurant
When Pigs Fly BBQ (Monroe) - 118 N Wayne St
118 N Wayne St, Monroe
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$4.00
More about When Pigs Fly BBQ (Monroe) - 118 N Wayne St
